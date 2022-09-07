Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Hoping for Season 2

Filming on Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to conclude, but star Rosario Dawson is already holding out hope that she'll get to bring the character to life for a follow-up season. TV series like Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi were billed as limited series as opposed to the more open-ended nature of The Mandalorian, so while Lucasfilm hasn't explicitly said there will only be one string of Ahsoka episodes, most fans and even Dawson herself are under the belief that the project will be a complete storyline. Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about filming the series alongside Sabine Wren actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Dawson gushed, "Mm-hmm. It was just her birthday! We both had our birthdays on this project, and it's like we're having the best birthday present ever in real-time. But it's already getting sad because it's almost over. Hopefully, we'll get a sequel!" Dawson then showed off her crossed fingers, reiterating her hopes for the opportunity.

Back in 2020 when the Ahsoka series was announced, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that projects like Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian were all going to culminate in a major crossover event, with fans speculating in the years since if this means all these characters will once again overlap in one series or if an all-new series will see the stars of each respective story unite as an ensemble.

What is most likely the case with Ahsoka, as it has seemingly been for Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, is that it is approached as being a limited series that will offer a definitive ending or concrete lead-in for another project, though if fans respond favorably to it, the project could be renewed. However, with the new series confirmed to at least be bringing Star Wars Rebels' Sabine to life, it's likely that a number of other figures from that animated series could also be making their live-action debut. With that series being beloved among fans, we also wouldn't be surprised if Ahsoka ends up serving as a live-action sequel to the events of that series, which ran for four seasons, confirming how much storytelling potential there is with this group of characters.

