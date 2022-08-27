Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"

No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."

"Oh, it's fantastic," Filoni revealed. "I mean, it's everything I could hope for. I never dreamed of [running a live-action series] as I was learning over the years. But to have a character that's just come up over the years with a lot of fans as they've grown up and now she's at the point where we can do this, it's wonderful to be this same person guiding it across the different mediums, I think lends a consistency to the character that's very uncommon."

"A lot of times when you're an animator, you watch your creation kind of spin-off and it's taken by other people, you never know," Filoni continued. "And you want to take care of these characters because you know them so well and it's a really unique situation we're in, but it's awesome. There's no other way to put it. The simple answer is just, 'Yeah, it's awesome.'"

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Borddizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno in currently-unknown roles. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni previously shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer pointed out. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.

