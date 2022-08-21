Star Wars: Live-Action Sabine Actress Reveals What She's Taking From Rebels

Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a winning streak with all of their Star Wars series and they do not appear to be slowing down. The studio has already released three hit series on the Disney+ streaming service including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. With series like Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic, it seems that the future is streaming for the studio. Ahsoka will feature Rosario Dawson as the titular character, all the while introducing us to the live-action version of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Bordizzo recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter where she revealed what character traits she will be taking from Star Wars Rebels.

"I think it was somewhere in between. It was like, 'It's obviously great if you watch the show,' but the live-action version is always going to be a completely new and fresh thing that has to find its own truth and not try to replicate what has been created, as much as we honor it and as much as we use it," Bordizzo told the trade. "It's almost like a memory book; that's what I feel Rebels is for me. It's just this kind of free prep that I never even had to do as an actor because it's all been done for me. My character's memory is already recorded. So they encouraged it, but obviously, I did watch it because how could I not? So it's somewhere in between."

"Her unbelievable bravery, spirit and swag, amidst all the challenge and heartache of everything going on. I think of their crew so often in my life now because I'm like a member of a cult now. (Laughs.) I'm a full fan every single day I go to work. Everyone's like, 'We're all just fans going to work, making Star Wars.' It sounds so over the top for me to say what I'm about to say, but I truly mean it. In my life, when I'm facing a challenge, I just think about the general spirit of the franchise and taking on challenges with a bit of positivity, a bit of humor and then being able to move on. So it's just been something that I have learned a lot from, as I'm playing the role itself." The actress added.

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

What do you think about her comments? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!