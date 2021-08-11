Star Wars: Ahsoka Will Reportedly Feature Sabine Wren

The Star Wars: Ahsoka series will reportedly feature Sabine Wrenn in a starring role opposite Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. Sabine Wren has been rumored for Ahsoka for some time, but it's only now that we're hearing a major trade drop mention of the fact that Lucasfilm is actively casting the role for this Ahsoka series. That's somewhat of a big deal, as rumors about the roster of characters have increasingly pointed to this Ahsoka series being something of a sequel to the Star Wars Rebels animated series, which ended on a major cliffhanger for the larger Star Wars canon.

The new updated about Sabine Wren being a lead in Ahsoka comes from a report about Marvel's What If...? series that just launched on Disney+. THR was noting that animation has become a suitable launchpad for characters to be later adapted into major live-action brands, noting examples like Harley Quinn or Ahsoka Tano, who both started in Batman and Star Wars animated projects (respectively), before becoming so popular they got adapted into the live-action franchises. The same list of examples notes the following about Sabine Wren:

" Now, Dawson is leading a live-action Ahsoka spinoff for Disney+, with sources saying Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to star opposite Dawson as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren."

Sabine Wren was a Mandalorian who first appeared in Star Wars Rebels as a member of the "Spectres" one of the early (and best) cells of resistance fighters that gave rise to the Galactic Rebellion. Rebels' final season saw the Spectres unite with the larger rebellion by way of their partnership with Ahsoka Tano and Senator Bail Organa, but a pivotal conflict fractured the group just before the battle of the first Death Star unfolded. Jedi Knight Kanan Jarus died in battle, and his powerful padawan Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself to the far regions of hyperspace in order to keep Grand Admiral Thrawn from decimating the rebellion. The rest of the Spectres lived out the Galactic Civil War fighting the Empire in different ways, but an epilogue of Rebels showed that after the war, Ahsoka and Sabine teamed up to find Ezra Bridger and bring him home.

The timing of when Ahsoka and Sabine set off on their mission is not so fixed in canon yet that it can't be retconned into the setup for this Ahsoka series. Ahsoka showed up in The Mandalorian season 2 still on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, a few years after the Empire fell. Other Ahsoka casting rumors go so far as to say Lucasfilm has already cast the roles of Thrawn and Ezra in secret, for their big "surprise" return in Ahsoka.

Since Ahsoka will be shaped by some of the key creators of Rebels (the same ones who brought Clone Wars characters to The Mandalorian), the idea of Ahsoka being a Rebels sequel is all but confirmed, at this point.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in the early stages of production.