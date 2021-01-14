Star Wars: Did Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Just Tease Sabine Wren?

✖

Star Wars is heading to an exciting place, especially on Disney+, where Star Wars: The Mandalorian is getting a series of spin-offs, including one about Ahsoka Tano. The beloved character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels made her live-action debut last year when Rosario Dawson stepped into the role. There have been many rumors surrounding the new shows, and this week brought about the tease that Star Wars Ahsoka could follow the character in her quest to find Ezra Bridger and Thrawn after the events of Star Wars Rebels. That could also mean the return of fan-favorite character Sabine Wren. Turns out, Dawson liked a post about Sabine's potential return, which is getting fans excited.

"Guys…," @starwarstuff tweeted. The account shared a screenshot that shows Dawson liking a tweet that reads, “Sabine Wren will reportedly be making her live-action debut in AHSOKA, and co-starring alongside Ahsoka Tano." You can check out the tweet below:

During the Disney Investor Day live stream last month, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced a slate of new Disney+ shows including Star Wars: Ahsoka. The show is expected to tie in with both The Mandalorian and the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special,” Dawson previously told StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She continued. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

