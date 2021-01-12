Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumored Plot Details Revealed

✖

There is about to be no shortage of Star Wars for the foreseeable future. Late last year, Disney and Lucasfilm announced a massive Star Wars expansion that included feature films from Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins, as well as 10 different TV shows to air on Disney+. A few of these shows are spinning directly out of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, such as the solo Ahsoka series, which stars Rosario Dawson as the titular Force-user. As the production stage of that project approaches, it looks like the first details about the show are starting to surface.

The live-action debut of Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in an episode of The Mandalorian last year helped set up the story for her standalone series, as she made it clear she was still looking for Star Wars Rebels villain Thrawn. According to Kessel Run Transmissions, this is exactly what the Ahsoka series will be about.

During the most recent video, KRT revealed that Ahsoka will be about the search for both Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn at the very end of Star Wars Rebels. This means the show will essentially pick up where Rebels left off. In fact, according to KRT, Ahsoka will actually be using some of the scripts that were intended for a potential Rebels sequel series.

In the Rebels epilogue, Ahsoka goes to find Sabine Wren and makes it clear that Ezra is still out there. Of course, that means Thrawn is as well. She then leaves on her search to find the duo. This likely means that Sabine Wren will also be appearing in Ahsoka.

While Ahsoka is being pitched as a spinoff to The Mandalorian, it's more about continuing the story that was ended in Rebels back in 2018. However, this could turn out to be the best of both worlds. Characters like Din Djarin, Grogu, and Moff Gideon could all appear on Ahsoka's series, taking the screen alongside Bo-Katan, Sabine, and Ezra.

In addition to the Ahsoka series, two other TV projects on Disney+ will be directly connected to The Mandalorian, which is heading into production on a third season this year. The Book of Boba Fett will follow the story of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, while Rangers of the New Republic will tell another story from that time period in Star Wars history. There have been no confirmed characters for Rangers of the New Republic, but Cara Dune, Mayfeld, and Carson Teva seem like safe bets.

