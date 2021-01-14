Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Rumored to Continue Fan-Favorite Character's Storyline

✖

Star Wars’ upcoming Ahsoka series is rumored to be picking up another fan-favorite character’s storyline. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one constant is Captain Rex’s calm leadership alongside Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. When some images of the former Jedi and a companion surfaced before Season 2 began, fans immediately wondered if they would be getting another taste of the pair. Now that the Disney+ series has been announced, Kessel Run Transmissions hints that Lucasfilm wants to build on the momentum. They say that Rex’s armor was present at a test screening and that Tempura Morrison participated on set. So, there’s a lot to unpack there, but this is an unqualified win for fans of Clone Wars and Rebels. Everything circulating now points towards those shows having a raised profile in the beginnings of this Star Wars TV show era.

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy actually spoke about Ahsoka during Disney Investor Day late last year. Rosario Dawson will play the character after her live-action introduction on The Mandalorian. Star Wars will be tying the show into Rangers of the New Republic as well.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special,” Dawson explained to StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She continued. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

