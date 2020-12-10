Star Wars Teases Major Crossover Event Between The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic

✖

As the Disney Investor Day presentation continues, big surprises are coming in from Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy took to the live stream to announce some huge shows that are set to take place during the timeline of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This includes a series titled Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will follow the fan-favorite character who is now played by Rosario Dawson. The other show announcement included Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic. Kennedy teased that not only will these shows all take place around the same time, but fans can expect a crossover event.

"Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring Rosario Dawn and set within the timeline of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney Plus," Disney's Twitter account shared shortly after Kennedy's announcement. "Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus," they added. You can check out the logos for the newly announced series below:

It's currently unknown who Rangers of the New Republic will be focusing on, but considering Gina Carano's Cara Dune has been rumored to get her own spinoff series, it's very likely her character will be involved. Fans will surely be extra hyped for Ahsoka, especially after the character's debut on The Mandalorian.

"I’m just really glad that she lived, that we’ve been able to continue growing with her. I think that she’s so special," Dawson previously said of playing the character. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference. I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved."

As for the crossover event, Kennedy did not offer up much information, but it will certainly be unlike anything we've seen within the live-action Star Wars universe. It will likely be a while before the event occurs, but it does give us hope that we have plenty more years of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to look forward to.

