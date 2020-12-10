Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Spinoff Confirmed for Disney+

✖

Weeks after debuting in live-action, Ahsoka Tano is getting her own series. Thursday afternoon at Disney's annual Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy revealed Rosario Dawson's take on the character is getting her own series for Disney+. Though the producer didn't get into specifics, she confirmed Dawson would return and the series is actively being developed by The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

"Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring Rosario Dawn and set within the timeline of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney Plus," the show's official Twitter account shared shortly after Kennedy's announcement.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SH78By0Id3 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020

“I’m just really glad that she lived, that we’ve been able to continue growing with her. I think that she’s so special,” Dawson previously said of playing the character. “So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference. I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved."

She added, "I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

What other Star Wars characters do you hope to see get a Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!