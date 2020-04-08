Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Streaming Guide

Ahsoka Tano has long been one of the best characters in the Star Wars canon. She has a small legion of dedicated fans and her story has been fascinating to follow throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Arguably no other character in the Star Wars franchise has grown, changed, and developed as much as she has over the years. Now she’s been thrown into the forefront of the franchise thanks to the reports that she will be appearing in live-action for the first time in the second season of The Mandalorian as played by Rosario Dawson.

New chapters of her story are also coming out in the ongoing final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. For the first time, we’re seeing what Ahsoka was up to after leaving the Jedi Order, but before the fall of the Republic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Ahsoka being at the forefront of Star Wars conversation, fans may be looking for a way to catch up with or revisit her story up until now. To help those people out, we’ve together a guide to the most important episodes for her story across all of her appearances. They’re all available on Disney+. You just need to log in and find the episodes. Keep reading for our full Ahsoka Tano streaming guide.

The Clone Wars

Movie

Look, the theatrical The Clone Wars movie is… not good. But it is our introduction to young Jedi Padawan Ashoka Tano and sets up her story to come.

The film sees Ahsoka being assigned to Anakin Skywalker as his Padawan. It’s a tense relationship at first, but they soon find something to admire in each other.

You don’t have to watch the entire movie. We’d recommend watching through the Battle of Christophsis, which covers Ahsoka’s introduction. After that, the movie pivots to being about Hutt baby-snatching and is much less relevant to Ahsoka’s story.

Return to Geonosis

Episodes: Season 2, Eps. 5-8; “Landing at Point Rain,” “Weapons Factory,” “Legacy of Terror,” “Brain Invaders.”

In this Clone Wars arc, Ahsoka Tano goes to Geonosis (first seen in Attack of the Clones) with her new Jedi Master. This arc is where the depth of Ahsoka’s characters begins to show. It is also where seeds of doubt about the Jedi Order are first planted.

The episode also introduces Ahsoka and viewers to Barriss Offee, another Jedi Padawan under Jedi Master Luminara Unduli. Barriss becomes friends with Ahsoka and plays a major role in Ahsoka’s story arc going forward.

A Friend in Need

Episode: Season 4, Ep. 14, “A Friend in Need.”

In this episode, Ahsoka attended a peace conference on Mandalore. In trying to help a friend, she winds up crossing paths with the Death Watch.

This episode has newfound significance. This is where Ahsoka meets the Mandalorian Nite Owl named Bo-Katan. Bo-Katan looks to play a significant role in Ahsoka’s arc in the final season of Clone Wars, and possibly in The Mandalorian.

Onderon

Episodes: Season 5, Eps. 2-5; “A War on Two Fronts,’ “Front Runners,” “The Sfot War,” “Tipping Points,”

In these episodes, Ahsoka is given a new level of independence as Anakin and Obi-Wan leave her to handle a band of rebels who want to overthrow the Separatists occupying their planet. It’s a situation that tests Ahsoka’s commitment to the Jedi Order.

The arc also introduces Saw Guerrera, later seen in Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels. In this story, we see the first foreshadowing of the Rebel Alliance to come, which will become a part of Ahsoka’s story after the fall of the Republic.

The Bombing of the Jedi Temple

Episodes: Season 5, Eps. 17-20; “Sabotage,” “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much,” “To Catch a Jedi,” “The Wrong Jedi”

This is the arc that changes Ahsoka’s life forever. The Jedi Temple is bombed and Ahsoka is framed for it. She’s expelled from the Jedi Order, but Anakin finds out the true bomber. Even though the Jedi offered to take her back, Ahsoka decides to leave her life as a Jedi behind.

That Ahsoka sympathizes with the bomber’s reasons, if not her methods, is part of what makes her such a fascinating character. It takes her a while to unpack those conflicted feelings, and that’s where the next act of her story begins.

The Martez Sisters

Episodes: Season 7, Eps. 5-8; “Gone With a Trace,” “Deal No Deal,” “Dangerous Debt,” “Together Again.”

And now we’re on to the final season of The Clone Wars, which is still ongoing. The second arc of the season finally catches up with Ahsoka after she left the Jedi Order.

She falls down the portal on Coruscant and falls in with the Martez sisters. Through their eyes, she sees a different life than the one she had in the Jedi, and also the coldness that some Jedi can show to others.

The Siege of Mandalore

Episodes: Season 7, Eps. 9-12; “Old Friends, Not Forgotten,” “The Phantom Apprentice,” and episodes eleven and twelve (titles not yet revealed).

The Clone Wars is expected to close out with a story about the Siege of Mandalore, which takes place alongside events from Revenge of the Sith. While the episodes haven’t debuted yet, we know a bit about what transpires from other media.

Ahsoka reunites with Captain Rex to lead the Republic Army in liberating Mandalore from the control of Darth Maul. Ahsoka and Maul will duel, but that duel will be interrupted when Palpatine institutes Order 66. With the purge of the Jedi, the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, everything Ahsoka knows will change.

Ahsoka

Novel

Yes, this is a streaming guide. Yes, this a novel and not a film or a television episode. Yes, it’s still important. And if you want to stick with the streaming theme, it’s available as an audiobook read by Ashley Eckstein, Asoka’s voice actress. That’s a fine route to go down.

Ahsoka takes place between the events of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, revealing what happened to Ahsoka and how she got involved with the Rebel Alliance. It also shows how she comes to terms with her history with the Jedi and the incident with the temple bombing.

Twilight of the Apprentice

Episodes: Rebels S2, Eps. 21-22 “Twilight of the Apprentice.”

We should note that Ahsoka first appears in Star Wars Rebels in the show’s first season finale. Besides revealing that Ahsoka is the secret Rebel agent Fulcrum — which you’d already know if you read the Ahsoka novel — it doesn’t do much for her arc. Check it out if you’re a completist, but feel free to skip it otherwise.

But “Twilight fo the Apprentice,” the two-part Star Wars Rebels Season Two finale, is another story. This episode brings Ahsoka face-to-face with Darth Vader and the truth about her former master in one of the most epic and emotional showdowns in Star Wars history.

A World Between Worlds

Episode: Rebels Season 4, Ep. 13, “A World Between Worlds”

After leaving her fate a cliffhanger at the end of Season Two, Star Wars Rebels finally resolves that plot in this episode. And it is a doozy.

Besides revealing Ahsoka’s fate, it also strengthens her relationship with young Jedi Ezra Bridger. That may be relevant to her future stories.

Family Reunion and Farewell

Episodes Rebels Season 4, Episodes 15-16, “Family Reunion and Farewell”

Like the show’s first season finale, the series finale of Star Wars Rebels only features Ahsoka in a cameo in an epilogue at the end. But that epilogue points towards Ahsoka’s potential future.

In order to understand that future, you may want to watch the entire two-part finale. Her fate seems tied to that of Ezra Bridger, so understanding what happened to Ezra may be vital.