Star Wars and Marvel Fans Celebrate Book of Boba Fett and Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Ming-Na Wen! The lovable Disney legend known for voicing Mulan, playing Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, and Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian turned 58 on November 20th. The iconic actor is about to make her return to Star Wars when The Book of Boba Fett premieres next month, and Wen promises some quality teamwork between Fennec and Boba Fett in the new series. In honor of Wen’s special day, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate her career. Before checking out some of the sweet posts from fans, you can view Wen’s own celebratory post below…

“I am so grateful for another birthday and for all the wonderful birthday wishes from the tremendous fans who I got to celebrate it with in London today! ? The last photo is the gifts and cards I received. I’m so overwhelmed by all your love, generosity, artistry, and efforts. Also, big love to my hubby for another surprise bday celebration! I’m truly blessed to have him & all our friends who made my bday so special. ?????? Wishing my Scorpio sisters Terri & Suzanna a happy bday too! And of course, tomorrow’s Michaela’s 21st bday! She’ll get her own special post, of course! I’m lucky as hell for all the love and joy.❤️,” Wen wrote. You can check out her birthday photos here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Marvel and Star Wars fans showing Wen some love on social media, you can view some of the birthday tweets below…

Fennec Forever

Happy birthday to the amazing Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa)! May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/vJtYyh9Gyq — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) November 20, 2021

Where’s the Lie?

Happy 58th Birthday Ming-Na Wen!



Ming-na’s real life super power is Eternal Beauty.



Like damn! pic.twitter.com/vTU3IdscXx — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) November 20, 2021

We Love Melinda May

Happy Birthday 🎉 to the one & only Agent Melinda May, @MingNa. Though we don't believe you're actually aging, we hope you enjoy your special day. And have an extra piece of cake for The Cavalry 🎂 #HappyBirthdayMingNaWen #AgentsofSHIELD #MingNaWen pic.twitter.com/TiaRjvBReC — The Madames (@TheMadamesPod) November 20, 2021

Fan Art

You Love To See It

Star Wars History

Love From Chloe Fans

happy birthday @MingNa our eternal Melinda May or as we sometimes call our eternal CAVALRY 💖 , may you make all your dreams come true and grow even more in your professional life , you will always be our eternal Melinda May ❤️‍🔥🎥. pic.twitter.com/esYXztVPef — Chloe Bennet Fan Center (@Cfchloebennet) November 20, 2021

More Fan Art

I’ll post the story later as I don’t have time now, but I can genuinely say Ming-Na Wen is one of my favourite meetings ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HOhHWOzbkQ — Meike Zane (@MeikeZane) November 20, 2021

Is It December Yet?

https://twitter.com/SITHLEIAS/status/1462185136284258305?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Conclusion