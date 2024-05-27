Star Wars: Andor Star Weighs in on Possible Spin-Off Series

With Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor set to lead right into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, audiences know exactly where Diego Luna's journey as Cassian Andor is headed, but the same can't be said of Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen. Given that it's currently unknown where Bix's journey will take her, Arjona recently addressed whether we could see Andor as a launching point for a spinoff featuring Bix, and the actor admitted she isn't currently thinking about it, though she could see such an opportunity for further adventures at some point in the future.

When asked directly by Variety about Bix potentially getting a spinoff, Arjona expressed, "I feel like a big spinoff could be later in my career. I'm trying to give job security to myself in the future. I'm trying to elongate it. I got a tattoo for Bix. My makeup artist from the show did it in my trailer."

Whereas the first season of Andor unfolded in a relatively linear timeline, we know that Season 2 of the series will span the course of four years. While Season 2 of the series wrapped filming earlier this year, audiences have yet to get an official look at the project or know when it will be released, with it being entirely possible that Bix doesn't play a major part of the upcoming storyline or even survive the entire experience.

Season 1 of Andor also introduced audiences to Kino Loy, played by Andy Serkis, who proved to be an integral part of Andor's journey. Serkis was previously a bit more optimistic about what the future held for his character.

"Well, there weren't really many discussions about the afterlife of Kino. All that we do know is that he survives. I mean, we don't see him die. We see him left for a further life of the character," Serkis explained to Entertainment Weekly last year. "But prior to that, there were no discussions at all about [what] might happen afterwards. I was just excited enough about the arc that I had to play, which was a really beautifully crafted illustration of a man who has a belief system that gets broken that then has nothing to believe in, that then gets kind of reignited by someone who inspires him to find himself again, and then self-sacrifices."

He continued, "So it was a really extraordinary journey to go on within a prison setting, and a very sterile prison setting – quite a heartfelt journey considering the environment that they're in ... But that's the brilliance about Tony Gilroy's writing. He provides these environments for characters to thrive and survive in. And you learn about their internal journey, their psychology, their complexities and flaws in response to the world that they're in."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor.

