Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Wraps Filming, Diego Luna Posts Touching Tribute

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 has wrapped filming – and series star Diego Luna is saying goodbye in a touching tribute he shared on social media:

Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work. More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience.

It cannot be stressed enough just how important all those people involved in Andor's production were to the show. One of the biggest consensus about the series is that it stands above a lot of other Star Wars productions because of the way showrunner Tony Gilroy and his team made, set pieces and environments truly 'come alive' by using real locations for shoots (instead of soundstages) and real groups of background extras and support players (instead of CGI). As Luna says, that is a team effort that has presumably only gotten more challenging in Season 2.

This is also a role that has had the biggest impact on Luna's career outside of Narcos: Mexico. After first introducing Star Wars fans to Cassian Andor in Rouge One, the character (and Luna) made enough of an impact to warrant a solo series expansion. Even when Luna came back for the Andor TV series, there was a lot of skepticism (if not backlash) about whether the character was worthy of a full series. Well, Luna, Gilroy and co. proved pretty much everyone wrong, delivering one of Star Wars' most powerful explorations of capitalism, fascism, rebellion, and the circular nature of fate. Andor has now joined Rogue One in the top of many Star Wars fans' rankings of the best of the franchise.

What Is Star Wars: Andor About?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Beginning five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, Star Wars: Andor follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion. The series stars Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, and Elizabeth Dulau.

Andor Season 2 is currently NOT on Disney's release slate for 2024.