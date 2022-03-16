Star Wars: Andor Release Date Reportedly Premiering This Summer on Disney+

The upcoming calendar on Disney+ is getting a little bit clearer. The Obi-Wan Star Wars series is coming on May 25th. Tuesday’s debut of the revealed that the Marvel Studios series is premiering on June 8th. There are quite a few Star Wars and Marvel titles confirmed for the rest of 2022, but it’s looking like Andor, the Rogue One prequel series, will be the next big project to debut after Ms. Marvel.

Andor has been in the works for quite a while, and fans expected to see it on Disney+ sometime between Obi-Wan and the third season of The Mandalorian. According to a report from Bespin Bulletin, Andor is going to be premiering in August. There could be room for it to arrive a little earlier, given that Ms. Marvel is debuting a couple of weeks before many expected, but August seems to be the date as of now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Captain Cassian Andor, who was one of the main characters in Rogue One, sacrificing his life to give the Rebellion a chance at taking down the Death Star. Andor is unique in that we already know the fate of its main character, but that approach to the storytelling is an element of the series that Luna really loved when he signed on.

“I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends,” Luna told THR. “The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.”

“What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us,” he continued. “So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role.”

Are you looking forward to the Andor series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!