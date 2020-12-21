Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Compares Series to Rogue One, Feels Like One Long Movie

✖

As proven over the course of two seasons of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise is capable of pulling off series with a massive scope and scale, rivaling the accomplishments of its big-screen outings, which actor Diego Luna recently teased would continue with Andor. One difference between Mandalorian and Andor, however, is that the former was able to explore uncharted territory in the galaxy far, far away, while the world of the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel has already been seen by audiences, forcing the production to attempt to recreate the size of that production, which Luna assures is being accomplished.

"I have to be very careful in the way I answer everything," Luna shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie."

Much like how Rogue One audiences were aware that the heroes of the film didn't pop up in later in the franchise, making their fate and sacrifice for the Rebellion expected, this prequel series faces a similar challenge. However, those character constraints are what Luna is so drawn to with the project.

"I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," the actor expressed. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

He added, "What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us. So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

Star Wars: Andor is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

