Star Wars: Andor Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a resurgence with their Disney+ offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series Andor. Andor will be one of the longest Star Wars series to date with its 12 episode first season. The series will feature a star studded cast by bringing back Diego Luna as the titular character and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Fans were wondering how well the series would be received, and now we finally know the Rotten Tomatoes score.

Andor has reached a whooping 87% on Rotten Tomatoes after receiving 184 reviews. Comparatively, the first season of The Mandalorian launched with a 93%, The Book of Boba Fett a 66%, and Obi-Wan Kenobi at 83%. With Andor launching with the second best score in the Galaxy far, far away, it seems that the series is in really good company.

Andor will be the next Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor officially begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ tomorrow!

