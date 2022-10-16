Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases Episode 7 Will Be Different From the Rest of the Series

The sixth episode of Andor, "The Eye," was released on Disney+ earlier this week and Star Wars fans are calling it one of the best television episodes of the franchise. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he teamed up with in an earlier episode finally went ahead with their heist plans on an Imperial garrison. Now that the mission is complete, the season will likely lead into its third arc. However, showrunner Tony Gilroy has teased that the upcoming seventh episode will stand on its own.

While speaking with The Empire Film Podcast (via r/StarWarsLeaks), Gilroy called Episode 7 a "very interesting" one and revealed that episodes 8-10 will be the season's third arc while episodes 11 and 12 will serve as the final arc. In the subreddit, many fans are speculating on what the seventh episode could be, whether it's a flashback episode or an episode focusing on the Empire. If you have any theories, let us know in the comments!

Was Andor Renewed For a Second Season?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second season.

"I am not [directing in season two]. I can't. This job is just too huge. I don't have the time to spare. It's a really poor use of my time," Gilroy explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ari Kleiman is out in Pinewood. We start shooting in November. He started prepping three weeks ago. He's got his hands full out there just to get to November. There was some fantasy that I would end up doing the last block, but I just can't, to be honest with you."

He added, "So the directors who've come in have all been great, and they're really ambitious. They're really greedy. You need an extra retrorocket to go off when it's time to direct. When someone else comes in and says, 'Man, I want to make this great. I want to make it better,' it's really exciting. So I can say that I'm not directing. I'll be here [in Pinewood], but I'm not directing."

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.