Star Wars: Andor Confirmed to Only Be Two Seasons

Star Wars fans were already excited that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor would be getting a prequel TV series, only to be all the more excited that a second season of the adventure was confirmed, but unlike other Star Wars TV shows, fans shouldn't expect Star Wars: Andor to get subsequent seasons. As if the implication of the series' timeline wasn't enough to hint at the show's finite nature, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the new series will only consist of two 12-episode seasons. Star Wars: Andor will premiere on September 21st on Disney+.

During a Television Critics Association's press tour, showrunner Tony Gilroy admitted, "Our last scene of the show, our 24th episode, will walk the audience directly into Rogue One and directly into the first scene of Rogue One."

While Gilroy has previously made remarks like this about the end of the series leading directly into the events of Rogue One, the sprawling nature of the franchise and the ways in which the galaxy far, far away has earned spinoffs left audiences wondering how long it could last, though this narrative seemingly won't extend further than Season 2.

Gilroy also pointed out that, despite knowing that the series leads towards Rogue One and then that film features Cassian's death, there's still plenty to get invest in with the prequel.

"We're all living in a prequel, we're all gonna die," the writer pointed out. "You can watch a movie for the third time and even if you just saw it six months before … you're invested in it if you love it."

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Diego Luna in Season 1 are Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

