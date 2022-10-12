Andor: Who Dies in Episode Six?

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to drop on Disney+, and the sixth episode, "The Eye," was an intense experience. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he teamed up with in the fourth episode finally went ahead with their heist plans on an Imperial garrison. The team consisted of Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), and Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) with Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi) on the inside. But did they all make it out alive? Warning: Spoilers Ahead...

The heist was going as well as a huge heist can go when Corporal Kimzi (Nick Blood) realized something was wrong with the comms and went to investigate, catching the Rebels mid-heist. Gorn tried to stop him, but it was obvious a plot against the Empire was underway, and a shootout took place. Gorn was the first to be shot, and even if he survived his wounds, it's unlikely the Empire would let him long much longer after his betrayal. Taramyn, an ex-stormtrooper, was also shot during the showdown. While Cinta made it out, she did not escape on the ship with Cassian, Nemik, Skeen, and Vel along with the stolen 80 million credits.

Sadly, the deaths of Gorn and Taramyn were not the last of the episode. During the escape, a load of credits crushed Nemik. The remaining team rushed him to a doctor, but he ultimately died of his wounds. As for Skeen, he attempted to make a deal with Cassian to steal and spit the stolen credits. Cassian quickly shot and killed him for the suggestion, presumably before he could kill him for turning down the deal. Now, all that remains of the team are the separated Vel and Cinta.

What Are Critics and Star Wars Fans Saying About Andor?

Andor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." The show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, and Clemens Schick.

