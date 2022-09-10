Star Wars: Andor Season 2 to Begin Filming Soon

The second season of Andor, the Disney+ series set to premiere later this month, is close to beginning production, according to Lucasfilm. The announcement came today at Disney's D23 Expo, suggesting that just over a year after the first season wrapped production, the cast is ready to suit up for the second (and theoretically final) go-'round. Star Wars: Andor, the Rogue One spinoff series centering on the character of Cassian Andor, had a troubled road to completion. Originally set to film in late 2019 or early 2020, it was delayed first by a rewrite (sound familiar, Rogue One fans?) and then as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new series follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

According to established lore, Andor served in the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars and then the Alliance to Restore the Republic during Operation Fracture and the Galactic Civil War. He eventually died obtaining the plans for the Death Star along with the rest of his Rogue One unit, although their sacrifice set the stage for A New Hope and the destruction of the Empire.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna recently explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

Starring alongside Luna and Fiona Shaw in the new series are Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Robert Emms.

