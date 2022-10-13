Andor Fans Are Calling Episode 6 "One of the Best Star Wars Episodes Ever"

The sixth episode of Andor, "The Eye," is now streaming on Disney+ and it's the show's most intense and interesting entry yet. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he teamed up with in an earlier episode finally went ahead with their heist plans on an Imperial garrison. The episode featured a lot of action, intrigue, and heartbreak as well as some of the best visuals the franchise has ever seen. "The Eye" has prompted a lot of praise from Star Wars fans, who are calling it one of the best episodes any of the shows have delivered so far.

"That's one of the best Star Wars episodes ever," @SquadLeaderAce tweeted. "Shoutout to Susanna White who directed an absolutely incredible arc of #Andor and created some of the best Star Wars we've ever seen. Welcome to the SW family," @blast_points wrote. "#Andor is the best show out right now and it's not even close," @ryanmedrano_5 proclaimed.

"#Andor is the best #StarWars TV series yet and may be on pace to become my favorite Disney+ show of all by season's end. The production is immaculate, the hyper-focus on the early plot successfully interweaves character motivation, the tension is palpable. Excited for more," @Great_Katzby posted. "Everyone involved in #Andor should be proud because I actually had my jaw dropped for most of 'The Eye'. Filled with amazing performances, tension, spectacle, and turns I genuinely didn't expect. I can confidently say those 50 minutes were some of the best Star Wars ever," @StarWarsTake praised.

"#Andor is easily the best thing Lucasfilm has given us since the OG trilogy. This is not hyperbole. I promise it's not recency basis. This show commits to hyper-intentional storytelling that elevates Star Wars TV to cinema 🤌🏾 I love it," @DirectorRB3 added. "#Andor is truly Star Wars at its best," @mollybrizzell shared.

What Is Andor's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Andor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." The show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, and Clemens Schick.

