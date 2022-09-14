New Star Wars: Andor Featurette Takes Fans to the Beginning of the Rebellion

Star Wars fans are only a week away from getting to see the first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor, which is set to follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The new series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and the second season is expected to go into production soon. In honor of the show's upcoming premiere, Star Wars has released a new featurette that includes some of the show's stars as well as showrunner, Tony Gilroy, talking about the series.

"Rewind to the beginning of Rebellion. Prepare for the newest Star Wars event with this brand-new featurette for #Andor, streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official Twitter account for Star Wars captioned the post. "An intricate, character-driven spy thriller that lives in the world of Star Wars," Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma) teases in the video. "Andor is unapologetically ambitious." Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, adds, "It's about people in a very potent moment in history." You can watch the full video below:

In addition to Luna and O'Reilly, Andor is set to star Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Recently, Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the series and teased that the show will challenge what fans know about Rogue One. The actor also gave more insight into the show's timeline and second season plans.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

Star Wars: Andor's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on September 21st.