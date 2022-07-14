Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained while chatting with ComicBook.com about the upcoming Her Universe Fashion Show, which will be held during this month's San Diego Comic-Con. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories, because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."

"So, as with more stories with Ahsoka, that means more people are going to be introduced to her, and more people are going to go back and watch Clone Wars and watch Rebels and watch The Mandalorian and watch the new live action Ahsoka series or watch Tales of the Jedi," Eckstein continued. "And she's going to touch so many more lives. That's so important, because our fandom, these stories, they change people. I'm just honored to be a part [of it]. A member of team Tano, a member of this team, of this character that just touches so many lives. And so, I'm just excited. It's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

Earlier this year, Eckstein told ComicBook.com that she would love to potentially cameo in the live-action Ahsoka series, if the opportunity came about.

"It's something that I have not been a part of," Eckstein explained at the time. "I would love to be, but I'm purely a fan at this point. I'm not involved in the live-action series. I've not met Rosario Dawson yet. We've never had the pleasure of meeting. I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe. And so, it's definitely a dream of mine to maybe one day get to be involved and maybe make a cameo or get to play a part, or meet Rosario at some point, one day. Got to throw your dreams out into the universe."

Both Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ at a later date. Meanwhile, the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show will kick off on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego, California.

