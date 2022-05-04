Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Hopes To Have Cameo in Live-action Ahsoka Series

✖

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano for almost 15 years, hopes to play a part in the character's upcoming live-action Disney+. Today is Star Wars Day, and part of that celebration is Star Wars launching the new "Star Wars Mindful Matters series," co-created, written, and hosted by Eckstein. ComicBook.com spoke to Eckstein about the new mindfulness-focused project and took the opportunity to ask Eckstein if she was in any way involved with the Ahsoka series, even if only to consult with Rosario Dawson, who debuted as live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian and appeared again in The Book of Boba Fett. Eckstein says she hasn't had any involvement yet, but hopes to in the future, perhaps with a cameo appearance.

"It's something that I have not been a part of," Eckstein says. "I would love to be, but I'm purely a fan at this point. I'm not involved in the live-action series. I've not met Rosario Dawson yet. We've never had the pleasure of meeting. I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe. And so, it's definitely a dream of mine to maybe one day get to be involved and maybe make a cameo or get to play a part, or meet Rosario at some point, one day. Got to throw your dreams out into the universe."

While Eckstein hopes to continue her involvement with Ahsoka in the Star Wars universe, she's putting her focus and energy elsewhere these days. She hopes to carry Ahsoka with her into the real world.

"Especially by doing things like 'Star Wars Mindful Matters,' I realize that I can be a real-life version of Ahsoka Tano, and that's my focus," Eckstein says. "After 14 years of this character, I say that Ahsoka lives in all of us now. The lessons that she's taught us, I mean, fans have taken a piece of Ahsoka and we carry her in our hearts and in our souls throughout our daily lives, and she guides us in all the lessons that she's taught us, truly. I mean, I ask myself almost on a daily basis, 'What would Ahsoka do?'"

Regardless of whether she ever gets to return as Ahsoka, she remains grateful for the experience. For now, she's trying to pay that gift forward.

"I have so much gratitude and I feel very fortunate to have originated the character of Ahsoka Tano, and to have been able to play her for the past 14 years, but my journey continues because I can be a real-life version of Ahsoka Tano, and I'm just so grateful to Lucasfilm for the opportunity to continue to do that with things like this, like 'Star Wars Mindful Matters.' Gratitude is a mindfulness practice and I just have so much gratitude for Ahsoka Tano and the fact that this character continues, and how much she's changed my life."

The first two episodes of "Star Wars Mindful Matters" are streaming now at StarWarsKids.com. Eckstein played Ashoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which are both streaming now on Disney+.