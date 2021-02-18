Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Actress Shares Adorable Throwback to Character's First Clone Wars Description

✖

Ahsoka Tano is arguably more popular than ever among Star Wars fans, thanks not only to last year's final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but also with the figure coming to live-action in The Mandalorian, with original actress Ashley Eckstein recently taking to social media to share a throwback to one of her first letters for Lucasfilm about taking over the role. In addition to the letter welcoming Eckstein to the galaxy far, far away, we also see character details about the kind of hero Ahsoka would be, allowing Eckstein to voice her not only throughout Clone Wars, but also in Star Wars Rebels and in a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"I was going through old boxes and I found my original offer letter for the new role of Ahsoka Tano. This was back in 2006 when letters were still sent instead of emails," Eckstein posted on Instagram. "The second slide is the original character description I was given for the first episode. We worked very hard to find Ahsoka’s voice, her spirit, her personality, and spunk. It’s one of the greatest honors of my entire life to help originate the role of Ahsoka Tano."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Eckstein (@ashleyeckstein)

Ever since her debut, Eckstein has been linked to Ahsoka, leading to speculation that the actress could be the one to bring the character to life in a live-action Star Wars project. Instead, Rosario Dawson took on the role, who will also be playing the former Jedi in her own spinoff series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

While some audiences were obviously disappointed that Eckstein didn't play the character in live-action, the actress herself took to Instagram following Dawson's debut of the character to detail how her biggest hope was that the character would bring people joy and hope, no matter who played her.

"Ahsoka taught us that, 'You don’t need to carry a sword to be powerful...' and Dave Filoni reminded me that kindness is powerful. After 12 years (and hopefully many more to come!) of having Ahsoka in our lives, #AhsokaLivesInAllOfUs now," the actress shared. "I am blown away by everyone’s kindness. I’ve read all of your messages, DM’s, comments, text messages and emails and to say “thank you” does not even feel adequate enough to express what your kind words mean to me."

She added, "It’s my wish that Ahsoka continues to bring people joy, light and most importantly hope. This is the way of Ahsoka Tano."

Stay tuned for details on Ahsoka Tano's future in the franchise.

Are you hoping Eckstein returns to the role? Let us know in the comments below!