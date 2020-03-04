Star Wars: Ben Affleck Reveals Adam Driver Saved Son’s Birthday Party With Kylo Ren Toys

While Ben Affleck has played Batman in two different movies, which would surely make his kids the envy of a number of fans, the actor recently opened up about how his son’s love of Kylo Ren led to actor Adam Driver truly making Affleck a hero in his son’s eyes, thanks to a special delivery of gifts, a signed photo, and a video message after a package of presents was delayed. During Affleck’s recollection of his son’s reaction to Driver’s gesture on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it was difficult to deduce whether the presents meant more to Affleck’s son or to Affleck himself.

“My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom does movies and it’s all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real,” Affleck recalled to Kimmel. “He knows there’s guys out there fighting the Emperor and that job needs to get done and I can do my fake bullsh-t so people can do an important job. So I told him, ‘I’m actually in this movie [The Last Duel] with Kylo Ren,’ and his mind opened in two. ‘But dad, but how?! How do you know Kylo?! Are you going to space?! Will he have his lightsaber?! Good Kylo Ren?!’ And I said, ‘Yes, good Kylo Ren, not the bad Kylo Ren.’ So I told Adam that and he was a sweetheart and I said, ‘Will you tape a birthday video to my son?’ and he did, it was very kind. And I was just thrilled.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the video itself would be more than enough to excite most Star Wars fans, a setback with a delivery Affleck had planned put new emphasis on his request.

“I get to my house and I see the look on the face of the guy who works with me and I said, ‘Where are the presents?’ and he said, ‘They didn’t get here,’” Affleck confessed. “So I had to show up to my son’s party with no gift for him. It was the sinking, awful feeling. Then he goes, ‘But, there is something. Adam heard you say it was your son’s birthday and so he called your assistant and got your address and sent some presents and signed a card and a picture from Kylo Ren.’”

The visibly touched actor recalled the experience of witnessing his son open the gifts.

“I took those presents to that surprise party and saw my son and watched him open all his other presents,” Affleck recalled. “And I said, ‘Since my presents didn’t get here on time, I did get a present from somebody who really wanted to make sure you had a gift.’ And he was like, ‘Who?’ and I said, ‘Kylo Ren.’ I opened the presents, I played him the video of Kylo Ren and it was like … it was an incredibly moving, powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever, ever forget.”

He added, “It meant the f-cking world to me.”

Affleck and Driver are both starring in The Last Duel, which is currently filming.

What do you think of the actor’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!