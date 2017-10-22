Star Wars: Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher With Adorable Throwback Photo

The recent release of a trailer for The Last Jedi came with a wide variety of passionate responses, as it offered us a glimpse of Carrie Fisher‘s final performance before tragically passing away at the end of last year. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mom on what would have been her 61st birthday.

The photo showed the young actress with her mom wearing matching pajamas, including the simple caption “Happy birthday mom” using emojis to spell out the sentiment, something Carrie often did on Twitter.

According to E! News, Billie and Carrie’s brother Todd aimed to honor the actress by spending the day together.

“You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie’s day,” Todd relayed to E! News. “I remember all the great things that she said and the example that she set for so many other women,”

“I see people almost every day that come up to me and hug me and tell me what an amazing inspiration that she was, as a survivor and a woman who stood up for what she believes in,” he added. “It’s amazing how many people recognized her for that.”

The official Star Wars Twitter account also paid their respects to the actress that played an integral role in the saga.

Making Carrie’s passing all the more tragic was that her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the day after.

Earlier this year, in an issue of Town & Country, Lourd relayed how she coped with the tragedy.

“If life’s not funny, then it’s just true – and that would be unacceptable,” Lourd confessed. “Even when she [Fisher] died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, ‘Well, she’s upstaging me once again, of course – she had to.’”

“I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own,” she shared. “I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie. It’s a lot of pressure, because she had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way.”

Audiences will get to enjoy Fisher’s performance when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

