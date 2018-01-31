The ‘Star Wars’ Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 Set is Back in Stock

The Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 set of 6-inch figures were in stock twice last year and promptly sold out. We figured that would be the end of it but, surprisingly, you’ve been given another chance.

The Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 set is back and available to order here while supplies last. The case contains eight individually packaged action figures from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The anniversary line of vintage-style Star Wars figures pay homage to the original 12 Kenner characters, only these versions have been enlarged and updated with over 20 points of articulation and bigger and better accessories. The case includes the following:

• 1x SW E4 SEE THREEPIO C3PO

• 1x SW E4 CHEWBACCA

• 1x SW E4 STORMTROOPER

• 1x SW E4 SAND PEOPLE

• 2x SW E4 DEATH SQUAD COMMANDER

• 2x SW E4 JAWA

This set will probably sell out again – and soon – so grab one while you can. Eventually, these will be very difficult to get unless you’re willing to pay exorbitant prices on eBay.

On a related note, the Star Wars Black Series Captain Rex and Jaina Solo figures have been hot in pre-order so you might want to secure those for your collection while you can.

