Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Pre-Order Details: New Figures Added

Hasbro's lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season was announced last month, and there have been a couple of updates since then. First off, pre-orders for the festive First Order Stormtrooper launched on October 25th here on Amazon (exclusive). The Protocol Droid also went live early here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive – free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). The rest of the figures outlined below will launch after November 1st.

What's more, the Star Wars The Black Series Werewolf Wookiee (Halloween Edition) figure pictured above launched at Walmart Collector Con and is now available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $27.99. Accessories include a Halloween bucket filled with beskar that's wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. There's even a scary Bogling buddy!

The holiday Black Series holiday wave is loaded with highlights like a Mandalorian figure in the ugliest of ugly sweaters. A Wookie figure that looks like Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster from Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a gingerbread Phase II Clone Trooper, a Protocol Droid dressed like an elf, and a Scout Trooper in a Grogu sweater who is carrying the little guy in bag that we assume is for gift-giving and not for punching.

In addition to the Grogu accessory, the figures in this wave come with companions that include a Bogling, BD Droid, and a Porg. There are also various weapon accessories. Again, we have to assume that these weapons will assault their enemies with joy and friendship during the holiday season. A full breakdown of the collection can be found in the gallery below. They will be priced at $27.99 each, and the pre-order links will be updated as they become available. Stay tuned.

Not that these Christmas Star Wars Black Series figures are a sequel to the wave released in 2020. Most of the new figures were actually revealed last year, but didn't launch thanks to supply chain issues. You can keep tabs on the latest Star Wars releases from Hasbro right here. Some recent headlines include: