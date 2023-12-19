Luke Skywalker Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Is 50% Off

A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series Force FX lineup, but the Elite version that launched last year features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be the time. Originally priced at $278.99, the Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber is currently available right here on Amazon for $139.99, or 50% off the list price. That's the lowest price offered on the replica to date.

On a related note, the Kanan Jarrus aka Caleb Dume Lightsaber hilt it was initially available to Disney+ subscribers in special access, but is now available for everyone here at shopDisney priced at $159.99. It's based on the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels. It will also include light and sound effects, though the blade will be a separate purchase. From the official description:

"Voted #1 Fan Choice Lightsaber hilt by readers of the official Disney Parks Blog, this detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Wren Phoenix symbol on the front."