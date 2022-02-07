Star Wars: Will The Book of Boba Fett Revive This Unused Clone Wars Showdown?

For a number of years after the cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, creator Dave Filoni shared details about adventures he hadn’t gotten the chance to explore before the series had concluded, from larger narrative trajectories to specific encounters between characters. When the series surprisingly returned for a final season on Disney+, Filoni delivered on a number of his teases, while some of his concepts found their way into other projects. However, one encounter Filoni hinted at and even showed an animatic of to audiences at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 was a showdown between bounty hunters Cad Bane and Boba Fett. With one episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, surely some audiences are already speculating that this showdown could be coming in this season finale. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.

Back in 2017, Filoni showed an animatic to audiences at Star Wars Celebration in which Cad Bane and Boba Fett had a fateful collision with one another. Not only were these two bounty hunters present, but so was Bossk, adding even more tension to the encounter. While Boba Fett was regarded as one of the galaxy’s most iconic bounty hunters since he first appeared in the original trilogy of Star Wars films, Bane had earned a passionate following thanks to his adventures in The Clone Wars, making for a face-off that fans were immensely excited for.

As if the mere thought of this showdown wasn’t exciting enough, the way it plays out is both characters fire at nearly the same time, with both shots landing on their targets with enough force to throw them to the ground. The animatic also shows Fett’s helmet having fallen off him in the showdown, depicting enough damage to have caused a dent. Devout fans would recognize that, with Fett’s helmet featuring this dent in the original trilogy, this encounter served as the origin story for how his helmet earned the specific detail.

Of course, the plans for both Cad Bane and Boba Fett have altered a bit since this animatic was both created and unveiled to audiences, so it might not seem like a given that audiences will get to see this encounter recreated exactly, but with Cad Bane having recently made his live-action debut and with The Book of Boba Fett featuring a number of flashbacks, we can’t rule out seeing a live-action version of this showdown, either modified to fit the currently trajectory of the series’ narrative or through a flashback sequence in which Fett recalls the last time he had seen Cad Bane.

The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday.

