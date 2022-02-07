Star Wars: Cad Bane Gets His Book of Boba Fett Poster

Cad Bane, notorious and feared Star Wars bounty hunter, made his live-action debut in last week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett. In the episode, the same actor who played Bane in his previous Star Wars appearances returned for The Book of Boba Fett (more than can be said for the algorithmically generated Luke Skywalker appearance). Now, he has his own The Book of Boba Fett character poster. Like all the previous , this one shows Bane surrounded by Tatooine’s sandy wastes. That’s where he emerged from before shooting Cobb Vanth. Check out the poster below:

In The Book of Boba Fett, the Pykes have hired Cad Bane to take care of disruptions to their spice-running operations on Tatooine. However, Bane has a much longer history with Boba Fett, Boba’s family, and his allies.

Bane knew Boba’s father, Jango Fett. Before Jango was semi-retired to Kamino to serve as the template for the Republic’s clone army, he helped Cad Bane get started as a bounty hunter. Jango took Bane under his wing for a brief period, allowing Bane to take his first steps towards becoming one of the deadliest bounty hunters in the galaxy.

Bane’s reputation grew during the Clone Wars. He primarily worked with the Separatists against the Republic. He even infiltrated the Jedi Temple on one mission to steal a Holocron.

By the time Boba started bounty hunting, he knew of Cad Bane. They first encountered each other in prison, where Cad Bane got Boba to help stage a breakout. Later, towards the end of the war, Bane began training Boba Fett, returning Jango’s favor.

By the time of Empire, Bane was working alone. He went up against Fennec Shand when competing Kaminoans hired them to capture Omega, Boba Fett’s clone sister.

Bane’s lines in The Book of Boba Fett suggest he harbors some resentment for Boba Fett, seemingly because Boba collaborated with the Empire. It could be that Bane was trying to turn Tatooine’s people against Boba, but it could also be that Bane has an independent streak. He did work almost exclusively with the Separatists during the Clone Wars.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney+.