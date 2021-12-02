Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Says He Relied on Dave Filoni to Help Him Learn About Boba Fett

While fans have been hoping to get more adventures of Boba Fett for decades, Temuera Morrison only stepped into the iconic bounty hunter’s armor for Season 2 of The Mandalorian and now for the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with the actor recently revealing that, when he has questions about his character’s history, he turns to longtime Star Wars filmmaker Dave Filoni for answers. This shouldn’t come as much surprise to fans of the franchise, as Filoni has proven in various projects how invested in the lore of the galaxy far, far away he is, as well as having a compelling filmmaking sensibility to put that knowledge to good use. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

“That’s where we kind of opened up too much of the can at times, I think,” Morrison shared with SFX Magazine about answering too many mysteries regarding the character, per StarWarsLeaks. “I did have my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with. I was so lucky I had people like Dave Filoni who has an ability to connect some of the dots — some of the ancient dots — and to keep that authenticity. I relied on him a lot, because I’m not one of these actors that reads every comic book and every bounty hunter book.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What also aided Morrison a bit is that, since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, there’s a lot less backstory for the character than there was in the previous decades. Due to the excitement surrounding the character, various books and comics that are now relegated to the Legends corner of the Star Wars franchise chronicled how Fett survived the sarlacc and continued having a number of adventures around the galaxy.

Despite his appearance in The Mandalorian, Fett proved to still be a man of few words, failing to give us any insight into what he had been through in the years since his apparent death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. However, while he hasn’t been in a live-action project for years, it’s been less than a decade that has passed in-world that has to be accounted for. Still, Morrison notes we’ll be able to expect some answers for his whereabouts.

“There will definitely be a number of answers,” Morrison confirmed. “Some long-winded answers. Some short and sharp answers. Some colorful answers. We’re filling a lot of gaps.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!