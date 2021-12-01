Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen Says They’re Not the Bad Guys or the Good Guys in Spinoff

As any Star Wars fan can tell you, some of the franchise’s most treacherous characters are the ones audiences most connect with, which results in the saga spawning a number of beloved antiheroes, with Fennec Shand actor Ming-Na Wen recently detailing that her character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett surely isn’t one of the good guys, yet isn’t one of the bad guys, either. As seen of both Shand and Fett in previous adventures, these characters might carry out deceptive and violent missions, yet they also stick to an established and questionable moral code. The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how their dynamics grow in The Book of Boba Fett. I think that’s all I can say. The rest is, you have to watch. Not that they’re the bad guys. They’re not that good either,” Wen shared with Disney twenty-three magazine, per The Direct. “We are the anti-hero. I like playing an anti-hero. You get away with more, I think.”

Detailing their partnership and their morals, Wen explained, “Well, there’s a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure. They’re bonded by the fact that they both lived through a near-death experience. And there is a sense of code that they both abide by.”

Prior to ever joining the galaxy far, far away, Wen had often expressed just how passionate she was about the franchise, while she went on to joke that Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison was much better about keeping his cool on set.

“Temuera is spectacular. In some way, he’s the opposite of me, which is good, because he’s less of a nerd than I am,” Wen confessed. “He appreciates the work that goes into everything, and I geek out at everything.”

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

