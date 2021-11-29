Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Character Posters Released

With just a month to go until Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is unleashed on Disney+, two all-new character posters for the series have been released, giving us heroic and mysterious looks at the series’ main characters. As is tradition with most character posters released by Disney, however, we’re only getting to see characters who have previously been introduced in the franchise, with it being likely we’ll get more new character posters as each episode introduces new figures into the mysterious storyline. Check out the all-new character posters below before Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

As witnessed in the first tease of The Book of Boba Fett in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Fett will be accompanied by Fennec Shand in his quest to control the criminal underworld of the galaxy far, far away. Given the timeline of the series, we surely wouldn’t be surprised to see some familiar faces make appearances.

“There is a power vacuum,” series creator Jon Favreau explained to Empire earlier this month. “Because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

He added, “Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

