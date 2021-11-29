Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode Count Revealed

After a number of rumors and reports about how many episodes the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett would consist of, Star Wars confirmed today on Twitter that the adventure will consist of seven episodes. This total shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, as the series has been billed more as a limited event as opposed to an ongoing project, so being longer than fellow Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki yet being shorter than seasons of The Mandalorian falls in line with the typical story structures of the streaming service. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

“Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. The Book of [Boba Fett], a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29th on [Disney+],” the Star Wars Twitter account shared.

Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. The Book of @BobaFett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/IuuslMma7q — Star Wars (@starwars) November 29, 2021

Some fans will surely be disappointed that this series will be shorter than The Mandalorian, with the nature of this narrative being somewhat more contained and with audiences already knowing elements of Fett’s backstory, The Book of Boba Fett will likely bring with it more narrative urgency than Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Luckily, this isn’t the only Star Wars story fans can look forward to in the coming year, with a variety of projects in different stages of development. Confirmed to be premiering in 2022 are Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor, and with Season 3 of The Mandalorian having recently started production, it’s possible that series could also debut new episodes. Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Star Wars: Lando have also been announced by Lucasfilm, though they do not yet have release dates.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

