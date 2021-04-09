Star Wars: Jabba the Hutt Joins the War of the Bounty Hunters Next Month

✖

The Marvel Comics series Star Wars: Bounty Hunters has been exploring beloved characters like Beilert Valance, Boba Fett, Bossk, and more as they show off their deadly skills around the galaxy, with the upcoming "War of the Bounty Hunters" event set to take the excitement to an all-new level, which includes Jabba the Hutt joining the fray. In addition to Bounty Hunters delivering riveting adventures, fans can expect a series of one-shot comics, which includes Jabba getting his own standalone issue. Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters kicks off in May and Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters -- Jabba the Hutt hits shelves in July.

StarWars.com described, "Tatooine’s fearsome crime lord Jabba the Hutt has entered the hunt for Han Solo, with a brand-new one-shot comic published as part of Marvel’s massive Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event, and StarWars.com is thrilled to announce the new comic as part of War of the Bounty Hunters Week. The first of four single-issue tie-ins, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters — Jabba the Hutt #1 will be written by Justina Ireland with pencils by Luca Pizzari and cover art from Mahmud Asrar. Releasing in July of 2021, the hutt-sized spectacular will lead a series exploring the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy."

“Getting to work on a comic at Marvel, especially a Star Wars comic about one of the most perpetually under-appreciated criminal masterminds in the whole galaxy, has been a trip,” Ireland revealed to the site. “It’s exciting, a little scary, and really makes me wish I could time travel to tell my twelve-year-old self reading comics in the grocery store self, ‘All of this will pay off one day.'”

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI & MORE

Cover by Mahmud Asrar

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS! JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy—and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC?



