Star Wars Brings Back Fan-Favorite Rogue One Villain

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a renaissance with their Star Wars projects on Disney+, and they have been releasing a lot of series. Among those series are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, and now Andor. Both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch are streaming new seasons on Disney+, and both are doing some amazing things on Disney+, including bringing back some characters from previous projects. The Mandalorian has brought back Zed from Star Wars Rebels, and now it seems The Bad Batch has brought back a significant villain. In a new episode of the Star Wars series, director Orson Krennic appears, and he's back in a big way. Ben Medelsohn returns to voice the character in the fifteenth episode, and it has Star Wars fans talking.

You can check out an image from his appearance below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see the Star Wars villain return? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!