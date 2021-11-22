Star Wars: Brotherhood Will Finally Answer a Lingering Question from Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Brotherhood will give Star Wars fans answers to a question lingering since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith opened in 2005: what was “that business on Cato Neimoidia?” Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker will have a big year in 2022. Both characters return for the . (In addition, Anakin will appear in the upcoming .) Star Wars: Brotherhood releases in May. The novel occurs in the days following Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Obi-Wan and Anakin were promoted to Jedi Council and Jed Knight, respectively. Now they’re sent out to fight in the Clone Wars (a time previously depicted in Dark Horse Comics’ Clone Wars era comics, which are no longer canon).

Mike Chen wrote the novel. This week, Lucasfilm revealed Laura Racero’s cover for the book. Her artwork depicts the Jedi duo as they would have appeared during this point in their lives. You can take a look below.

Look closely, and you’ll note the city on the mountains in the cover’s background. That city is Cato Neimoidia, a Neimodian colony that was the pride and joy of the Separatist-aligned Trade Federation. Fans will finally find out what exactly happened there when Obi-Wan and Anakin visited.

The story begins shortly after Attack of the Clones. There’s an explosion on Cato Neimoidia, and the Trade Federation blames it on the Republic. The Jedi Council sends Obi-Wan to investigate. He soon senses the presence of dark side Force-wielder Asajj Ventress. Despite being ordered to stay away, Anakin Skywalker heads to Cato Neimodia and Obi-Wan’s aid.

“Brotherhood opens with both Anakin and Obi-Wan recently promoted to Jedi Knight and Jedi Council, yet feeling a bit uncertain about how to go about it, all while the war accelerates things so quickly that the Jedi charge into battle without a chance to really go, ‘Why are we doing this? Who are these clones?’” Chen told StarWars.com. “For our two heroes, they’re balancing their feelings on this while trying to live life without being tethered to one another, and the story examines how both of them realize that not only do they need each other, they’re better Jedi (and people!) when they’re connected.”

What do you think? Are you excited to read Star Wars: Brotherhood? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Star Wars: Brotherhood by Mike Chen releases on May 10th.