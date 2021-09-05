✖

One actor who played a popular Star Wars villain wouldn't mind the opportunity to complete their character's story. Grey Griffin provided the original voice for dark side Force user Asajj Ventress in Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars. That series is no longer considered canon, only appearing on Disney+ recently as part of the Star Wars Vintage collection. Another actor, Nika Futterman, voiced Count Dooku's apprentice when the CG-animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Cartoon Network. While Griffin has had other Star Wars roles -- she also voiced Padme Amidala and Jedi Shaak Ti in Clone Wars and Maz Kanata in a LEGO animated series -- playing Ventress in Clone Wars is still something special for her, despite relatively few lines. She'd love to finish that version of the character's story.

"I would adore that," she tells ComicBookMovie. "I am happy with the Asajj I got to play, though, just because I’m such a fan of Genndy Tartakovsky. He’s such a genius and allowed me to be part of so many of his wonderful creations, including something that’s coming up. I can’t say what it is yet, but he’s got a project in the works I’ve got a nice part in. I’m just glad he still continues to believe in me.

"That’s my favorite Star Wars property. I don’t know, maybe I’m just partial to it because I was in it, but I just thought it was so beautiful. The original Clone Wars he did for Cartoon Network was so graphic and beautiful. It’s funny because our scripts were only like three pages long and I was like, ‘Wait, how long is this cartoon? 11 minutes, right? I only have three lines!’ It was just so gorgeous, it’s mostly animation and there’s not a lot of talking. It’s the same with Samurai Jack. There were these really short scripts and then you would just see this gorgeous animation… My Asajj was in my favourite Star Wars property ever, so I’m glad about that. I’m open to more!"

Tartakovsky previously expressed frustration at his take on the Clone Wars being erased from canon, especially as Star Wars: The Force Awakens seemed to draw some inspiration from his work. "It’s frustrating that they tried to erase it from being canon," he told Digital Spy in 2020. "At first, it was canon. And then once George [Lucas] started doing the CG version, he wanted to clean the slate. And so they de-canonized ours. But you know what? The whole Star Wars thing – I’ve moved on. Like you said, it is what it is. I don’t lose sleep over it [laughs]. It’s fun to have people still love it, and for new people to still discover it."

