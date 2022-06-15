Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Direct a Movie

✖

Bryce Dallas Howard has become a mainstay of Star Wars television. The director and actor (who can currently be seen in Jurassic World Dominion, which is currently at the top of the box office chart) directed two well-received episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" in the show's first season and "Chapter 11: The Heiress" in its second seasons. She returned to the Star Wars universe to direct an episode of The Mandalorian's spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian," which, as the title suggests, shifted focus away from Boba Fett and back onto Din Djarin.

Fans have enjoyed Howard's work enough that many are calling for Lucasfilm to give her a movie to direct. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Howard responded to that support from fans, touching on her future as a director and upcoming plans to return to Star Wars on Disney+.

"It's really, really, really important to me because there's more to learn," Howard said of looking for her chance to direct a feature film for the first time. "I'm attached to Flight of the Navigator, but there's not a script yet."

As for Star Wars, Howard said "I honestly have no idea!" when asked about the possibility of directing a film in the franchise. "The support is incredibly moving. I was on a work session with Jon Favreau when this was announced — I'm like, "Oh, I could say yes, I did another episode!" I'll get choked up, he's just the most wonderful man. He was like, "Bryce, we were at Celebration and people were so supportive." He got choked up talking about how people were so embracing of me. Papa Jon! I feel so lucky the way folks have been, because I love getting to do this.

When asked previously about what it would take to get her to direct a Star Wars movie, Howard told Gizmodo. "I think it would take someone asking me." She previously commented on the fan response to her Star Wars work by taking to Instagram to say, "I'm on a quick break from recording the audio drama I'm recording or Audible and I just went online, which can be a very dangerous thing to do, but I saw the responses to Episode 3 of Mandalorian, which is the episode I directed and so far so good. So far it's good. Very grateful. Very, very grateful," she added with a squeal.

Howard is reportedly helming an episode of The Mandalorian's third season, which debuts in February 2023. The Mandalorian's first two seasons are streaming now on Disney+.