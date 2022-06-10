Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard “Very Grateful” For Episode Response

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 11: The Heiress," dropped on Disney+ today and it's getting a lot of love from fans. Many people have taken to social media to praise the episode's director, Bryce Dallas Howard, who also helmed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" last season. Howard, who recently wrapped filming on Jurassic World: Dominion, took to social media today to thank Star Wars fans for the support.

"I'm on a quick break from recording the audio drama I'm recording or Audible and I just went online, which can be a very dangerous thing to do, but I saw the responses to Episode 3 of Mandalorian, which is the episode I directed and so far so good," Howard said in her Instagram Stories. "So far it's good. Very grateful. Very, very grateful," she added with a squeal.

Howard also posted about the episode, writing, "Chapter 11 of @themandalorian, directed by yours truly ☺️, now streaming on Disney+. #ThisIsTheWay ✨⁣ p.s. thank you to everyone who stayed up late to watch the episode — I woke up to such sweet messages and it means the world!!" You can check out the post below:

In a previous Instagram post, Howard teased that exciting things are coming in season two, saying, "I feel just as giddy, eager, and desperate for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up this season of The Mandalorian; there’s so much to look forward to!"

There are some other great folks who directed season two episodes of The Mandalorian such as returning directors Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni as well as Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed, who directed last week's episode. We are also excited about next week's episode, which was directed by Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the series. When asked to share what he's most excited about for season two, Weathers told ET Canada, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was Episode 4."

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers previously shared with Breakfast Television Toronto. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.