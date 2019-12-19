Star Wars Celebrates National Best Friends Day With Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Photo From The Rise of Skywalker

✖

Happy National Best Friends Day! June 8th is the day to celebrate your besties. Many people have taken to social media to honor their best friends as well as their favorite onscreen pairings. The official account for Star Wars took to Instagram and Twitter today to share a behind-the-scenes photo of a duo we were not expecting. When you think of Star Wars BFFs, the pairs that come to mind are Han and Chewbacca, Anakin and Obi-Wan, C-3PO and R2-D2, and more. However, Star Wars is mixing it up today with a photo of Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine while making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Tag your bestie to celebrate #NationalBestFriendsDay!" Star Wars wrote. You can check out the cute photo below:

Star Wars Celebration took place in Anaheim last month and saw a bunch of Star Wars' biggest names in attendance, including McDiarmid, who has been playing Emperor Palpatine since the original trilogy. While the actor hinted he won't be appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, he did talk about his character's history. In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine shares the story of Darth Plagueis with Anakin and the Sith Lord's ability to prevent death. During Celebration, McDiarmid was asked about Plagueis and the Star Wars books and whether or not they had any influence on Palpatine's recent return in The Rise of Skywalker.

"I didn't. I mean, they're terrific books, I've looked into them and so on, I haven't read them in full, but in terms of not wanting it to influence the character. Although I think quite a number of things that have been written about the character, not of George's gestation or J.J.'s or any of the other writers involved, have come from the ideas that these original authors had. But I wanted just to have the material that I knew. And, of course, I thought about it a bit but I didn't want to incorporate things that haven't really been incorporated into the movies. I should probably add 'yet' to that, because all sorts of things may happen -- no, I'm not hinting -- in years to come," McDiarmid shared.

The fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped today and featured the titular Jedi on a rescue mission. You can check out our recap here.

The first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.