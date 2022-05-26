Star Wars Celebration: Lucasfilm Showcases Obi-Wan, Andor, and More (Live Updates)

Star Wars Celebration played host to a galaxy of Star Wars fans at the Anaheim Convention Center, starting with one of the biggest presentation's the weekend has to offer. The Lucasfilm Showcase presentation took over the arena in the Convention Center, promising updates for many of the upcoming projects in the Star Wars franchise. This includes Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian. With plenty of surprises on the table, the following is a series of live updates from the Lucasfilm Showcase at Star Wars Celebration!

The presentation officially began shortly after 11am PT. Yvette Nicole Brown took the stage to kick the presentation off. A video featurette features behind-the-scenes footage of previous Celebrations. Cast members, including Anthony Daniels and Warwick Davis discuss thousands of fans coming together to celebrate what they love. Various cast members, presentations, behind-the-scenes videos from sets, and more cross the screen. Rosario Dawson, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Ming-Na Wen, Oscar Isaac, and more share what is so powerful about the Star Wars fandom across generations. Hayden Christensen says the fans are "why I get to come back and do this again." Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau discuss the opportunity to come back to Celebration after years spending time away from the fans. It ends with Pedro Pascal concluding, "Love you!"

A live choir performs "Duel of the Fates" to introduce Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the stage. "We're back," Christensen declares. Brown goes on to introduce Kathleen Kennedy, Deborah Chow, Moses Ingram, and Rupert Grint to the stage. "You are going to see some pretty amazing things," Kennedy promises.

"It was really exciting," Chow, director of Obi-Wan declares. "It's quite a dark time period for the Jedi...It was a pretty incredible honor to get to tell a new story with these characters at this point in their lives."

"It was really special," McGregor says about returning. "I think what happened since we finished Episode III in 2003 is, in the last five or six or so years, we started to feel all the love for the prequels that we made."

"It really has just been amazing getting to come back to Star Wars and to be here with all of you and picking up a lightsaber again," Christensen said. "There's just nothing like it."

The guests on stage reveal they are inviting everyone who is attending the presentation to come back tonight to watch the first two episodes of the series with them before the rest of the world has the opportunity.

Next up is Andor, which starts by revealing its logo on the screen. Brown welcomes Diego Luna, creator Tony Gilroy, EP Sanne Wohlenberg, and star Genevieve O'Reilly take the stage. "We're gonna rewind five years back from Rogue and we've done 12 episodes. Those 12 episodes that we shot that we'll show this fall will take us one year closer," Gilroy explains. "We're gonna come back and starting shooting again in November, another 12 episodes.' Those 12 episodes will cover the next four years and walk audiences "straight into Rogue." The cast shares an enthusiastic excitement for the series before revealing the show's pposter and a teaser trailer.

Ron Howard and Jonathan Kasdan take the stage to discuss their Lucasfilm project, Willow. Kasdan reveals he has been a "huge Willow fan," and he has been "determined to convince Kathy to make a sequel series to Willow." Warwick Davis takes the stage. "There's a lot of magic in the room," he declares. "35 years since the original movie," Davis points out. "Feels better, something I've always wanted to do...Making the Willow movie was one of the best experiences of my life and I've been in Star Wars!"

Joanne Whalley also joins the stage. "I'd heard rumors over the years," she says. "I thought, 'They'll never get it together!'" ultimately, they found a way to continue the story of Willow. "It's just incredible to be here," she says.

There will also be new characters in the series, which takes place 20 years after the movie. "We introduce, among others, our three new heroines." Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman will be playing these three new characters.

This article will update throughout the presentation. Refresh your browser to see the most recent updates!