Star Wars Fans Devastated to Have to Wait Until 2022 for Celebration
This past March, highly anticipated events like the South by Southwest Festival and Emerald City Comic Con were cancelled in the interests of public safety as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the world, which put the fate of nearly every major public gathering into jeopardy. The most recent cancellation, which many fans were expecting, was ReedPOP's announcement that Star Wars Celebration would no longer be held this August in Anaheim. The announcement that the event would no longer be moving forward wasn't the major surprise from fans, but it was the confirmation that the next Celebration wouldn't be held until 2022 that really rattled fans.
The first Star Wars Celebration took place in 1999 ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with the decades since seeing the event take place sporadically, sometimes with three years in between while other Celebrations were held on an annual basis. The last Celebration was held in 2019 in Chicago, so the discovery that not only would the event be skipping 2020, but also all of 2021, was a truly upsetting discovery for fans who were planning to attends August's festivities.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Star Wars Celebration announcement.
Sad, but Expected
Sad, but expected, this development is... pic.twitter.com/KgSxCwm9tS— TheWinterWind (@thewinterwind1) June 15, 2020
Bummer
Got the official email Star Wars Celebration was cancelled. Totally expected it to happen, but it's just bumming me out so much to cancel so many things I looked forward to this year.— Steph Loughran (@steph_lough) June 15, 2020
Time to Die
star wars celebration 2020 was moved to 2022 and as a result i will now die— manuel (@rivasxmanny) June 15, 2020
Faded Glimmer
Star Wars Celebration cancelled, thanks 'rona, for snagging one more glimmer of happiness from the world love that for us.— Business Casexual (@Smooshkin_) June 15, 2020
Keeping the Location
We really wanted to take our little guy with us to Star Wars Celebration this year.🥺 but at least he'll be 4 when he goes and it's only 45 minutes away. So glad they didn't change the location! pic.twitter.com/NxVquPuTQt— Jeressa (@Jeressa88) June 15, 2020
Nooooooooooooooo
Smart Move, Actually
that announcement about Star Wars Celebration just resuming in 2022 is the smartest scheduling thing i've heard in like four months— rob pilkington (@robpilk) June 15, 2020
Sad News
Sad news. 😔 pic.twitter.com/VUzocN7j8e— The Imperial Communique (@TheImperialcomm) June 15, 2020
Pass the Drinks
Me coming to Star Wars Celebration: Anaheim in 2022 ready to party with all of my introverted friends I haven’t seen in two years. pic.twitter.com/0MgzMLbtNH— Kristen Bates (@kristenkbates) June 15, 2020
Poor Baby Yoda
Finally Star Wars celebration is cancelled, my anxiety can rest easy— Ari 💀 (@b0neboss) June 15, 2020
But to learn it won’t happen till 2022? pic.twitter.com/3krQerQnIf
