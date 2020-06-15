Star Wars Fans Devastated to Have to Wait Until 2022 for Celebration

This past March, highly anticipated events like the South by Southwest Festival and Emerald City Comic Con were cancelled in the interests of public safety as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the world, which put the fate of nearly every major public gathering into jeopardy. The most recent cancellation, which many fans were expecting, was ReedPOP's announcement that Star Wars Celebration would no longer be held this August in Anaheim. The announcement that the event would no longer be moving forward wasn't the major surprise from fans, but it was the confirmation that the next Celebration wouldn't be held until 2022 that really rattled fans.

The first Star Wars Celebration took place in 1999 ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with the decades since seeing the event take place sporadically, sometimes with three years in between while other Celebrations were held on an annual basis. The last Celebration was held in 2019 in Chicago, so the discovery that not only would the event be skipping 2020, but also all of 2021, was a truly upsetting discovery for fans who were planning to attends August's festivities.

