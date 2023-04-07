Star Wars Celebration Europe: Ahsoka Provides First Look at Live-Action Sabine Wren

As part of a massive slate of announcements at today's Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, fans got their first look at the live-action version of animated rebel Sabine Wren, played in the upcoming Ahsoka series by Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny). The character is both a Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist who is, just by those two things, kind of a huge pain n the ass for the Empire. Two of her biggest moments involve key pieces of Star Wars lore that have already come to life in live action to one extent or another: she was tasked with hunting down Darth Maul after it turned out he survived his encounter with Obi-Wan...and she found the Darksaber and brought it into Ahsoka's sphere.

Since Ahsoka is set to debut this summer, there was more to see from it than usual. In addition to a poster for the show, there was also a teaser trailer. And, as we said before, a photo that gave fans their first clear look at Sabine.

"Sabine [Wren] means so much to so many people," Bordizzo said last year at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. "I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a year, and I'm so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you."

Even with a trailer, there isn't much known about the story of Ahsoka yet, with the synopsis on YouTube just reading "Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi."

