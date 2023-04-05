Star Wars Celebration Panels Won't Be Streamed Live

There's good news and bad news for Star Wars fans who aren't able to attend this weekend's Star Wars Celebration, with the good news being that a livestream will allow you to tune into the action, with the bad news being that the most anticipated panels of the event won't be airing live. StarWars.com confirmed that its official livestream won't begin until after the day's earliest panels, which are the panels that are expected to feature some of the biggest news stories of the day, so fans will want to keep their eyes on social media updates from those in attendance to get the latest on breaking news. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on Friday, April 7th and runs through Monday, April 10th.

StarWars.com confirmed the following schedule for official livestreams:

Tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, April 7th; 12 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 8th; and 10:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. PT on subsequent days.

Lucasfilm's official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.

StarWars.com will publish breaking news and features throughout Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. You can find these on the StarWars.com homepage and in the News + Features section.

Want to see more from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023? You'll find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.

This year's Celebration marks the first international event since 2016's Star Wars Celebration Europe, with fans in the U.S. growing accustomed to being able to either enjoy livestreams in real time or being able to keep their eyes on various social channels to learn the latest from the event. The time differences with this year's Celebration mean that panels will be kicking off at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT, so it will likely come as a relief to fans that they can sleep in as they won't get to witness the panels live on various streams.

As with previous years, though, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will show highlights from the various panels and discuss the reveals made at those panels all day long, so fans can still get a taste of what it's like to really be there each day.

