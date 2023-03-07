Star Wars Celebration 2023 Panel Details Reveal Possible Film Announcements

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is kicking off in a month, and to build even more excitement about the upcoming experience, the event has released details of the panels that fans will be able to check out during the festivities. As with all previous Celebrations, not only will the experience be an opportunity to look back on the franchise's highlights, but it will also highlight what's on the horizon for the franchise. Various reports have hinted that official announcements about upcoming films will be made during the event, with the very first panel of the entire weekend, Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase, being the most likely event that will confirm the future of the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 kicks off on April 7th.

You can head to the official Star Wars Celebration website for complete details on panels, though the highlights regarding some of the most anticipated Star Wars projects are as follows:

Friday, April 7th

Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. BST

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm's current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!

The Making of Andor Season 1

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Executive Producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their team of creatives recount the making of the epic first season of Star Wars: Andor.



Saturday, April 8th

Ahsoka

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST

Join Executive Producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka.



Clone Wars – 15-Year Anniversary Panel

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. BST



Join Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Matthew Wood, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor for a look back at the beginning of Lucasfilm Animation and how Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to be.



Sunday, April 9th

A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. BST



Take a look back at the hit limited series with Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Indira Varma, Vivien Lyra Blair, and executive producer/director Deborah Chow.



Monday, April 10th

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST

Join host Amy Ratcliffe as she invites Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch), and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the second season of the acclaimed series!



As any Star Wars fan can tell you, these are far from being the only events that audiences will want to keep their eyes on, but when it comes to updates about future projects related to the most beloved entries in the franchise, these are the panels that fans around the world will want to keep their eyes on.

