Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Reveals First Guests

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is slated to be one of the most highly anticipated conventions of the year, as there are a number of projects being developed for the galaxy far, far away that have been kept tightly under wraps, but not only are fans looking forward to the experience for the panels, they're also looking forward to the event for in-person encounters with seminal figures from the franchise. The first announcement of guests includes personalities from all corners of the saga, from the original films to live-action TV series to the world of animation. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will run from April 7th to April 10th.

StarWars.com announced, "Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies. Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will reunite with fellow Clone Wars alum and Sky Guy Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, the longtime voice of clone troopers in Star Wars animation and most recently the majority of Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, performing as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair.

"And from live action, they'll be joined by Giancarlo Esposito, whose nefarious Moff Gideon challenged Din Djarin and hunted Grogu in The Mandalorian, and newcomers from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series Vivien Lyra Blair, who brought the spark of rebellion to young Leia Organa, and Indira Varma, who played double-agent Tala Durith. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear."

The last film in the franchise to be released was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which landed in theaters in December of 2019. More than three years later, audiences are still curious about what the next cinematic effort will be, as various filmmakers have been announced as developing projects, though no substantial updates have been revealed about when those projects will land in theaters.

On the small screen, there's been much more progress, as this year will see the debut of The Mandalorian Season 3 and Star Wars: Ahsoka, while Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor are all also on the horizon.

