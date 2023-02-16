Disney Expected to Unveil Star Wars Film Plans at Star Wars Celebration

It's been more than three years since a Star Wars movie has landed in theaters, and while there have been various reports about filmmakers who are involved with the big-screen future of the galaxy far, far away, The Hollywood Reporter claims we can expect some updates about Star Wars movies at Star Wars Celebration. It would seem like a given that a major Star Wars event would coincide with the release of announcements about the franchise's future, but with fans having similar expectations at last year's Star Wars Celebration and no updates emerging about the studio's theatrical slate, this update would seem a bit more promising. Star Wars Celebration takes place in London from April 7th to April 10th.

The outlet details, "After being absent from the big screen since 2019 and having had false starts with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, which may never materialize, Disney has ramped up its efforts to return the franchise to theaters. Damon Lindelof led a writers room in July to hash out a story for a feature, and Taika Waititi is still developing his own take on the franchise. Disney is expected to unveil film plans at Star Wars Celebration, set for April in London."

Back in December of 2020, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which even included a teaser announcement video. That film was slated to land in theaters later this year, and while the studio hasn't officially confirmed that it has been scrapped entirely, various behind-the-scenes updates confirmed that the project was taking longer to develop than expected, with Jenkins' seeming commitments to Wonder Woman 3 getting in the way of her sci-fi story. Even though Jenkins has parted ways from the DC project, there have been no concrete updates on what that means for Rogue Squadron's future.

One criticism that Lucasfilm has faced in recent years is about their overall approach to developing projects, as they have a habit of either fully announcing projects that audiences can expect or allowing reports to emerge that gain traction on the Internet about their plans. Whether it be with Rian Johnson, Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, or potentially now Jenkins, these filmmaker-driven projects end up being either delayed or abandoned outright, much to the dismay of fans who had spent months getting excited about such opportunities.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars Celebration takes place in London from April 7th to April 10th.

Are you hoping to get updates about theatrical projects at the event? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!